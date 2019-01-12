Bulls' Kris Dunn: Poor shooting night in loss
Dunn finished with six points (2-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two steals across 25 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
A rare clunker from the field left Dunn with his lowest scoring tally since Dec. 13. The third-year guard had been red-hot to open 2019 prior to Friday's struggles, as he'd shot 50.0 percent or better in his first four games of the new calendar year. Given that it was a forgettable night for the Bulls overall, Dunn is likely to bounce back to some extent as soon as Saturday night versus the Jazz.
