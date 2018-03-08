Bulls' Kris Dunn: Posts 21 points, nine dimes in Wednesday's win
Dunn collected 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Dunn fell one dime shy of a double-double while managing a career high in made free throws. He struggled with turnovers (six) as per usual, but Dunn's fantasy owners can live with his inefficiencies on nights that he turns in such solid counting stats.
