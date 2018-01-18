Dunn contributed 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Warriors.

Dunn filled up the stat sheet Wednesday, showing his abilities to get others involve, play defense, and get to the basket all in one contest. The most telling stat for Dunn was his plus-minus, which was just negative three against the Warriors starters, whereas all the other Bulls starters had a high plus-minus of negative 16. Dunn keeps the team together on both sides of the ball, and with a young core on the roster, it is good to see Dunn stepping up and earning his point guard role on the team.