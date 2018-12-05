Dunn (knee) went through a full practice Wednesday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Dunn said he still doesn't have a return date in mind, but it sounds as though he's been fully cleared for all basketball activities. He took part in a scrimmage with the Bulls' G League affiliate earlier in the week, so barring some sort of setback, the Providence product could be back in the mix for the Bulls sometime before Christmas.