Dunn (concussion) will practice Tuesday and will likely be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

This is the first time Dunn has reportedly practiced with Chicago, as he has been spending time with the G-League affiliate over the past week or so. It's likely that the Bulls exercise caution with the young point guard with Wednesday being their last game before the All-Star break, but an official update on Dunn's status should come at some point after the team's shootaround in the morning.