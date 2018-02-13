Bulls' Kris Dunn: Practicing Tuesday
Dunn (concussion) will practice Tuesday and will likely be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
This is the first time Dunn has reportedly practiced with Chicago, as he has been spending time with the G-League affiliate over the past week or so. It's likely that the Bulls exercise caution with the young point guard with Wednesday being their last game before the All-Star break, but an official update on Dunn's status should come at some point after the team's shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains out Monday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out of protocol, will miss next two games•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Exits concussion protocol, practices in G-League•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will not join Bulls on road trip•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Still without timetable•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...