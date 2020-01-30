Bulls' Kris Dunn: Probable Friday
Dunn is listed as probable for Friday's game in Brooklyn.
Nearly half of the Bulls' roster will carry a probable designation into Friday, but there's not much reason to believe Dunn will miss any time. He's currently battling a minor quad strain in his right leg.
