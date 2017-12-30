Bulls' Kris Dunn: Questionable Sunday vs. Washington

Dunn (knee) will not practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Pacers as a result of left patella tendinitis. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but it's still giving him enough discomfort to potentially keep him out of Sunday's affair. Jerian Grant would probably see another start if Dunn is ultimately sidelined.