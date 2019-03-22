Dunn didn't practice Friday due to a mid-back strain, and he's questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn seemingly picked up the injury during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, where he played 39 minutes and posted 26 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals. More information regarding his availability for Saturday may arrive following the Bulls' morning shootaround.