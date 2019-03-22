Bulls' Kris Dunn: Questionable vs. Utah
Dunn didn't practice Friday due to a mid-back strain, and he's questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn seemingly picked up the injury during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, where he played 39 minutes and posted 26 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals. More information regarding his availability for Saturday may arrive following the Bulls' morning shootaround.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.