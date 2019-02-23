Dunn had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 110-109 win over the Magic.

Dunn returned to the lineup after sitting out the final game prior to the All-Star break with a back bruise. However, he finished with as many turnovers as assists and didn't make much of an impact in this one. Since the recent acquisition of Otto Porter, Dunn has undoubtedly hit a rough patch. Still, he's locked into a starting role at point guard and will likely continue to earn plenty of minutes.