Bulls' Kris Dunn: Racks up six steals in loss
Dunn had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six steals, five rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason loss to the Pacers.
Dunn had another nice game Friday, racking up an impressive six steals in the loss to the Pacers. He has been a nice surprise for the Bulls given how low his stocks were only two weeks ago. They may be looking to trade him and if that is the case, could run him out there to begin the season. He has the ability to rack up steals and assists when he is on the floor and so those looking for particular categories at the backend of drafts could do worse.
