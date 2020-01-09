Bulls' Kris Dunn: Records five steals
Dunn had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT), seven assists, five steals and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.
Dunn has scored in double digits just thrice -- but failing to top the 15-point plateau -- over his last 10 games, but he has averaged 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals during that span. He needs to score more regularly to boost his upside, but his ability to fill the stat sheet is enough to keep him rostered on most formats.
