Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains in concussion protocol
Dunn will miss Sunday's contest against the Bucks, and there is still no timetable for his return as he is still in concussion protocol, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Dunn still has yet to do any physical activity since suffering a concussion against the Warriors on Jan. 17. He's missed Chicago's last four games, and will stay on the sidelines as he continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Expect Jerian Grant to start yet again at point guard, and look for Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine to see increased minutes off the bench. It's still unclear when Dunn could make a return to the court.
