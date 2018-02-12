Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains out Monday
Dunn (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Dunn will be inactive Monday, he will be practicing with the G-League's Windy City Bulls, so the team is likely waiting for the point guard to get back into game shape after his lengthy absence with a concussion. However, with Chicago having just one more game Wednesday before they it heads into the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dunn held out for one more contest as a precautionary measure.
