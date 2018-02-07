Dunn (concussion/mouth) remains without a timetable for a return, though thinks he can take some contact during Wednesday's practice, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. It was also clarified that Dunn is not yet out of concussion protocol.

Dunn practiced with the G-League on Tuesday for his first time back on the court since his fall. It appears he might step things up Wednesday, however, which would be an encouraging sign for his recovery. That said, it's still unclear when he'll be making his return, so he should be considered day-to-day until more information emerges.