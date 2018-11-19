Bulls' Kris Dunn: Resumes running
Dunn (knee) is doing straight-ahead running, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Dunn has been sidelined for nearly four weeks with a sprained MCL. He was originally handed a four-to-six week recovery timeline, which coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday hasn't changed despite his lack of progress up until this point. Look for Dunn's return timetable to be updated as he progresses in his recovery. In the meantime, Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison should continue to benefit from Dunn's absence.
