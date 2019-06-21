Bulls' Kris Dunn: Role could be impacted by White
Dunn's role will likely be impacted by the Bulls selecting Coby White with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Dunn's role with Chicago was openly questioned by the team's executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson last month. Now that the team has selected point guard Coby White with the No. 7 pick in the draft Dunn will likely forfeit his starting slot and come off the bench. Barring he gets moved before the season begins his fantasy value in all formats will take a hit from last year.
More News
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...