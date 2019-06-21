Dunn's role will likely be impacted by the Bulls selecting Coby White with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Dunn's role with Chicago was openly questioned by the team's executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson last month. Now that the team has selected point guard Coby White with the No. 7 pick in the draft Dunn will likely forfeit his starting slot and come off the bench. Barring he gets moved before the season begins his fantasy value in all formats will take a hit from last year.

