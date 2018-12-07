Bulls' Kris Dunn: Ruled out Friday
Dunn (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Interim head coach Jim Boylen said Thursday that there was a chance Dunn could return for Friday's game after going through a couple of practices, but it looks like the point guard is not there yet. The Bulls have another home game Saturday against the Celtics, and Dunn should be considered questionable for that outing until the team provides another update.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Goes through full practice again•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Practices Wednesday, still no timetable•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scrimmaging with full contact•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: On track to take contact next week•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Set for non-contact practice•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Resumes running•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...