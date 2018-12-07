Dunn (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Interim head coach Jim Boylen said Thursday that there was a chance Dunn could return for Friday's game after going through a couple of practices, but it looks like the point guard is not there yet. The Bulls have another home game Saturday against the Celtics, and Dunn should be considered questionable for that outing until the team provides another update.