Dunn (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn is battling a sprained toe, which he suffered late in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies. While an X-ray cleared him of any structural damage, Dunn will sit out Saturday, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Lauri Markkanen, leaving the Bulls without two regular starters.

