Bulls' Kris Dunn: Ruled out Wednesday
Dunn (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This was expected given that Dunn was placed in a walking boot after suffering a setback with his sprained right toe. Given that the regular season is drawing to a close and Dunn is likely in line for a multi-game absence anyway, the Bulls have no real reason to rush the young point guard back into action. Chicago is yet to provide an exact update on Dunn's recovery timetable, but Cameron Payne will continue to start at point guard for as long as he is out for.
