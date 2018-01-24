Dunn (concussion) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, and he'll likely remain out Friday versus the Lakers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn took a hard fall a week ago against the Warriors, landing face-first on the floor and sustaining and concussion, as well as some dislocated teeth. Wednesday will mark his third consecutive absence, and all indications are that he's a longshot to play in Friday's matchup with the Lakers. Expect Jerian Grant to continue to start in Dunn's place, with some combination of Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine picking up increased minutes off the bench. Valentine played 38 minutes in Monday's double-overtime loss to the Pelicans.