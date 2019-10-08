Dunn finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Dunn was given first crack at the starting point guard position, coming away with 11 points in 24 minutes. There has been much speculation as to who will be the starter come opening night. White and Tomas Satoransky are the other two players in line for that spot, both of whom played similar minutes in this one. This certainly doesn't make things any clearer and managers are simply going to have to monitor the situation moving forward.