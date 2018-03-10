Dunn scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with four assists, three steals and one rebound across 25 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.

Dunn was one of the few bright spots on what was a poor showing from Chicago, producing solid per-minute numbers despite playing just over half the game. He recorded multiple steals for the fifth time in eight games since the All-Star break and knocked down half his shot attempts while finishing as one of just two Bulls in double-figures. Dunn has posted plenty of solid performances this season when given a full dosage of court time, which he should be in line to receive Sunday against the Hawks.