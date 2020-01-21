Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 15 vs. Bucks
Dunn finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five boards, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Dunn matched his high in points for this month while also notching a solid line across the board against the Bucks. His third season with the Bulls has seen his numbers drop across the board, but he's now scored double digits in back-to-back games. He'll look to keep trending in the right direction against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...