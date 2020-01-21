Dunn finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five boards, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Dunn matched his high in points for this month while also notching a solid line across the board against the Bucks. His third season with the Bulls has seen his numbers drop across the board, but he's now scored double digits in back-to-back games. He'll look to keep trending in the right direction against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.