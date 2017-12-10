Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 17 points in victory

Dunn recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 victory over the Knicks.

Fresh off his first double-double of the season, Dunn continued to surprise in another strong performance against the Knicks. He has clearly garnered himself the starting point-guard position, having outplayed Jerian Grant over the last two weeks. Over the past week, Dunn has put up averages of 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.8 steals. While these numbers are likely to regress, especially upon Zach LaVine's return, he is most certainly worth owning in all league formats until he cools off.