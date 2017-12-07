Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 18 points
Dunn scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 98-96 loss to Indiana.
Since joining the starting lineup eight games ago, Dunn's offensive numbers have benefited the most from his increased minutes. In his last five starts, the Chicago guard is averaging 16.4 points. As a result, Dunn is averaging 12.1 points this season versus 3.8 points in his rookie season. It is evident that Dunn has performed well enough to remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
