Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 24 points in narrow loss
Dunn finished with 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 loss to the Nets.
Dunn led the Bulls with 24 points Wednesday, almost outscoring the other starters by himself. Zach LaVine (ankle) is set to miss up to a month with an ankle injury which means Dunn is going to need to absorb more of the scoring responsibility. Dunn himself has only been back for five games and should continue to get better with each game.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...