Dunn finished with 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 loss to the Nets.

Dunn led the Bulls with 24 points Wednesday, almost outscoring the other starters by himself. Zach LaVine (ankle) is set to miss up to a month with an ankle injury which means Dunn is going to need to absorb more of the scoring responsibility. Dunn himself has only been back for five games and should continue to get better with each game.