Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores career-high 24 points in Tuesday's loss

Dunn delivered 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 loss to the Suns.

Dunn finished with career highs in scoring and threes while matching his career high in made field goals. He had been underwhelming since joining the starting lineup last Tuesday against the Lakers, so it was a positive sign to see Dunn explode, albeit versus the Suns' lowly defense. Don't expect this type of efficiency often, but Dunn's fantasy value could be trending way up in leagues that primarily value counting stats.