Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores career-high 32 points
Dunn finished with 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-124 victory over Dallas.
Dunn was on fire Friday, putting a career-high 32 points on just 17 field-goal attempts. He also added nine assists and matched his season-high of four steals. After a poor shooting game against Toronto, Dunn was able to bounce back, much the same as he has done all season. He has been very effective for the young Bulls team, averaging career-best numbers across the board. There was some early season conjecture as to whether he would be the starting point guard but he has put this to rest with some excellent performances as the Bulls try to turn their season around.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores team-high 22 in OT loss•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Good to go Monday night•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Double-double in Sunday's return•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will play, start Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Questionable Sunday vs. Washington•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...