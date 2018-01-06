Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores career-high 32 points

Dunn finished with 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-124 victory over Dallas.

Dunn was on fire Friday, putting a career-high 32 points on just 17 field-goal attempts. He also added nine assists and matched his season-high of four steals. After a poor shooting game against Toronto, Dunn was able to bounce back, much the same as he has done all season. He has been very effective for the young Bulls team, averaging career-best numbers across the board. There was some early season conjecture as to whether he would be the starting point guard but he has put this to rest with some excellent performances as the Bulls try to turn their season around.