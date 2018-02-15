Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores eight points in return to lineup
Dunn scored eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to Toronto.
After missing ten games with a concussion, Dunn worked his way back into the lineup with eight points in 20 minutes. The guard shots 33.3 percent on nine shots, which is much lower than the 15.8 shots per game he averaged in the five games prior to injury. With the all-star break around the corner, Dunn will have a week to get back into the swing of things in time for their match-up with Philadelphia on February 22.
