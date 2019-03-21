Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores season-high 26 points
Dunn finished with 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Dunn scored a season-high 26 points in Wednesday's win, accumulating a big double-double. Dunn produced his most assists since Jan. 4 and his second-most of the season. While the assist totals are encouraging, it's worth noting that Dunn has only it double-digit assists in a game three times this season.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.