Dunn finished with 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Dunn scored a season-high 26 points in Wednesday's win, accumulating a big double-double. Dunn produced his most assists since Jan. 4 and his second-most of the season. While the assist totals are encouraging, it's worth noting that Dunn has only it double-digit assists in a game three times this season.