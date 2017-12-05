Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores team-high 15 points
Dunn scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes in Monday's 113-91 loss to Cleveland.
Since being moved into the starting lineup, Dunn is averaging 10.5 points in his last eight games. For the season, the second-year guard is averaging a career-high 11.8 points, a full eight points higher than his rookie average. Dunn has benefited from an overall increase in playing time from last year's 17.1 minutes to this year's 27.1 minutes. As a result, Dunn seems to have found a rhythm in a starting role. In three of his last four games, he has scored at least 15 points with a high water mark of 24 points against Phoenix on November 28.
