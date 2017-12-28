Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores team-high 17 points Wednesday

Dunn scored 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 win against New York.

While he did go 6-of-18 from the floor, Dunn did sink two crucial free throws to clinch Chicago's ninth victory in their last 11 games. The guard led all Chicago scorers with 17 points and filled out his box score with five rebounds and five assists. Over his last five games, Dunn is averaging 12.8 points, 9.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. He will look to add to these solid numbers when Chicago takes on Indiana on Friday.