Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores team-high 22 in OT loss
Dunn managed 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
Dunn didn't seem to be affected by the minor knee issue he's dealt with recently, as his scoring was a team high. The second-year guard has put up at least 17 shots in four straight games, scoring between 17 and 22 points in those contests. Dunn has become a highly reliable source of scoring, rebound and assists, and he came into Monday's contest shooting 43.5 percent, a significant improvement over the 37.7 percent he generated as a rookie with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.