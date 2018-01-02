Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores team-high 22 in OT loss

Dunn managed 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dunn didn't seem to be affected by the minor knee issue he's dealt with recently, as his scoring was a team high. The second-year guard has put up at least 17 shots in four straight games, scoring between 17 and 22 points in those contests. Dunn has become a highly reliable source of scoring, rebound and assists, and he came into Monday's contest shooting 43.5 percent, a significant improvement over the 37.7 percent he generated as a rookie with the Timberwolves.