Dunn (knee) is participating in a full contact scrimmaging with the Windy City Bulls of the G League, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Dunn has finally been cleared to take part in full contact after going through a week of non-contact work. The Bulls are currently on the road to take on the Pacers on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Dunn rejoin the team for practice once they return. Look for some clarity on Dunn's timetable for a return to come sometime this week.