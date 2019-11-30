Dunn had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes of a loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Dunn logged a season high in rebounds and minutes in the loss, as he got his first start of the season in the contest. The 2016 first round pick has been mostly a secondary option this season, scoring in double digits just three times. The increased playing time increased his rebounding but otherwise it was an uninspiring performance. The Bulls face the Kings on Monday.