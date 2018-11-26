Dunn (knee) will go through a non-contact practice Tuesday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

Dunn continues to work back from a sprained MCL, and a return to practice, even in limited capacity, represents a significant step in his recovery. Still, the Bulls haven't released many details, so it's unclear when Dunn can be expected back on the court in a game setting. Nearly five weeks have past since the injury, and he was initially handed a 4-to-6-week timetable.