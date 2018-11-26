Bulls' Kris Dunn: Set for non-contact practice
Dunn (knee) will go through a non-contact practice Tuesday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Dunn continues to work back from a sprained MCL, and a return to practice, even in limited capacity, represents a significant step in his recovery. Still, the Bulls haven't released many details, so it's unclear when Dunn can be expected back on the court in a game setting. Nearly five weeks have past since the injury, and he was initially handed a 4-to-6-week timetable.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country