Bulls' Kris Dunn: Set to play Monday
Dunn (knee) will be available Monday against the Thunder.
The Bulls put more than half of their roster on the injury report but, as expected, most of those designations looked to only be precautionary. Dunn, who's started every game since Nov. 29, will be available Monday -- two days after he had nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in an upset win over the Clippers.
