Dunn (back) practiced Wednesday and coach Jim Boylen believes the point guard should be able to play Friday against the Magic, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

A back bruise prevented Dunn from playing in the Bulls' final game before the All-Star break, but the time off has helped his recovery. Dunn has struggled over the past 16 games, averaging 9.6 points on 37.3 percent shooting, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.8 minutes. He'll look to start the final stretch of the season on a new note.