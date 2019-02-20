Bulls' Kris Dunn: Should play Friday
Dunn (back) practiced Wednesday and coach Jim Boylen believes the point guard should be able to play Friday against the Magic, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
A back bruise prevented Dunn from playing in the Bulls' final game before the All-Star break, but the time off has helped his recovery. Dunn has struggled over the past 16 games, averaging 9.6 points on 37.3 percent shooting, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.8 minutes. He'll look to start the final stretch of the season on a new note.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...