Dunn had five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3PT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat against the Jazz.

Dunn has topped the 10-point mark just once during his last 11 starts and while the scoring has been subpar, at the very least he continue to fill the stat sheet on a consistent basis -- he averages 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals during that span. His low scoring figures conspire against his upside, but he might be a decent streaming option for owners looking for waiver help.