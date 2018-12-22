Dunn tallied 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's game against the Magic.

Dunn didn't have one of his better shooting days (28.6 percent from the field), but he found ways to get it done on the glass and found teammates for buckets. He's totaled 12 or more points in each of his last four matchups and is averaging 5.8 assists along with 5.3 rebounds per contest over that short stretch. Dunn will aim to stay effective Sunday in Cleveland.