Dunn produced 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 victory over the Cavaliers.

Dunn was in some doubt coming into Sunday's game after tweaking his ankle Friday. He was cleared to play and appeared untroubled by the injury and fell just short of a triple-double in the comfortable victory. Dunn's playing time was down slightly here but that was due to the game being well in hand.