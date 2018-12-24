Bulls' Kris Dunn: Solid effort despite injury concern
Dunn produced 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 victory over the Cavaliers.
Dunn was in some doubt coming into Sunday's game after tweaking his ankle Friday. He was cleared to play and appeared untroubled by the injury and fell just short of a triple-double in the comfortable victory. Dunn's playing time was down slightly here but that was due to the game being well in hand.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...