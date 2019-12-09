Dunn had 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime loss at Miami.

Dunn moved to the starting unit five games ago and while he hasn't light it up, he is averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game over that span. Those numbers are an increase over what he has done during the entire season and the fact that he has played at least 29 minutes in four of his last five games should be a boost for fantasy owners moving forward. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday at home against the Raptors.