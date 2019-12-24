Dunn posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 32 minutes Monday night during Chicago's 103-95 loss to the Magic.

It was a prototypical night for Dunn, who is building a reputation as a tough defender. Currently tied for third in the league in steals, he opened the game by jumping Markelle Fultz's passing lane directly after the tip-off. Dunn has been getting a lot of minutes as the small forward position, so it will be worth monitoring his role once Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and eventually Otto Porter (foot) return.