Bulls' Kris Dunn: Solid in loss
Dunn posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 32 minutes Monday night during Chicago's 103-95 loss to the Magic.
It was a prototypical night for Dunn, who is building a reputation as a tough defender. Currently tied for third in the league in steals, he opened the game by jumping Markelle Fultz's passing lane directly after the tip-off. Dunn has been getting a lot of minutes as the small forward position, so it will be worth monitoring his role once Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and eventually Otto Porter (foot) return.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...