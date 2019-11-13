Bulls' Kris Dunn: Solid line despite fouling out
Dunn had 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Knicks.
Dunn made a serious dent in the box score before fouling out, and he continues to showcase his aggressiveness especially on defense. Dunn is also maintaining a career-best field goal percentage, though he'll need to string together performances like this more often if that trend is going to continue going forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Swipes five in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Continues to rack up steals•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Makes defensive impact off bench•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Coming off bench to start season•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Racks up six steals in loss•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 11 points as a starter•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...