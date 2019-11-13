Dunn had 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Knicks.

Dunn made a serious dent in the box score before fouling out, and he continues to showcase his aggressiveness especially on defense. Dunn is also maintaining a career-best field goal percentage, though he'll need to string together performances like this more often if that trend is going to continue going forward.