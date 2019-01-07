Bulls' Kris Dunn: Solid showing across the board
Dunn put up 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and collected four rebounds along with seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes Sunday against Brooklyn.
Dunn turned in another respectable all-around performance, coming off Friday's game when he dished out a career-high 17 dimes. He's averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in his preceding five contests. The 24-year-old point guard has made 10 straight starts, and he'll continue to handle point-guard duties for the Bulls moving forward.
