Bulls' Kris Dunn: Status cloudy for Saturday
Dunn (personal) has yet to rejoin the Bulls and his status for Saturday's game against the Pistons is unclear, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn missed Thursday's opener due to the birth of his son. In his stead, Cameron Payne drew the start, but played just 22 minutes and posted zero points, five assists, one rebound and one steal. Coach Fred Hoiberg noted that lineup changes are possible if Dunn misses Friday's game, so Payne starting again wouldn't be guaranteed.
