Bulls' Kris Dunn: Still out Saturday
Dunn (knee) is out Saturday against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn is expected to be back "soon", but his return won't happen Saturday. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Goes through full practice again•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Practices Wednesday, still no timetable•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scrimmaging with full contact•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: On track to take contact next week•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Set for non-contact practice•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...