Dunn (concussion) remains without a timetable to return, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

While coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that Dunn is making progress in his recovery from a concussion, he implied that the point guard is still expected to miss "extended" time. Given that information, it seems highly likely that Dunn will miss Wednesday's game in Portland, and it's very possible he could remain out through the weekend, with the Bulls set to face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday night. For the time being, expect Jerian Grant to remain in the starting lineup, with Denzel Valentine and, to a lesser degree, Ryan Arcidiacono in line for more minutes off the bench.