Bulls' Kris Dunn: Suffers setback, placed in walking boot
Dunn has suffered a setback with his toe injury and has been placed in a walking boot, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn had already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, marking his second straight on the sidelines. However, it appears he's going to miss at least a handful more as well, as the Cavaliers are reporting he's suffered some sort of setback. The details surrounding the setback haven't been provided, but it's enough to force him into a boot for the time being. It doesn't appear a return from Dunn is coming in the near future and the Bulls have no real reason to rush him back considering they're well out of the playoff race. Cameron Payne will pick up another start Monday and will likely continue to do so for the duration of Dunn's absence.
