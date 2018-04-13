Bulls' Kris Dunn: Superb second season
Dunn appeared in 52 games with the Bulls during the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Dunn dramatically improved his game this season as he found himself being a more dependable player on the Bulls. The 23-year-old enjoyed career bests in points, rebounds, assists, field-goal percentage and just about every other statistical category. Dunn could be a sleeper next year in many fantasy leagues if he can build off his superb second season. The former Providence guard will enter his last season of his rookie contract in which he will make about $4.2 million.
